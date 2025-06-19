Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday declared a half-day holiday in all state-run offices, revenue and executive magistrate courts here in view of the possible traffic congestion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit June 20.

According to a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department, the prime minister will visit the state capital Friday to attend the first anniversary of the BJP government led by Mohan Charan Majhi in the state.

“The second half of the day June 20 has been declared a holiday for all government offices and revenue and magisterial courts located under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation limits,” the notification said.

Earlier, the state government Wednesday declared closure of all government, government-aided aided and private schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack June 20 in the wake of the PM’s visit.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday visited Janata Maidan, the venue of the state government’s first-anniversary celebration to be attended by the prime minister. Modi is scheduled to attend the mega event as the chief guest Friday.

Accompanied by Odisha BJP president Manohan Samal, the party’s state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, the party’s state co-incharge Lata Usendi, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and others, Majhi inspected the venue and directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are made flawless, especially those concerning the prime minister’s visit. He instructed that all necessary work must be completed by Thursday late evening.

DGP YB Khurania, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Hemant Sharma briefed the chief minister about the detailed preparations made for the event.

Samal said the prime minister will launch development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore during the event. He said around two lakh people may congregate in the city to attend the state government’s anniversary function and listen to the prime minister.

Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, S Dev Dutta Singh said police have made elaborate arrangements as a large number of people will gather at the meeting venue at Janata Maidan.

Official sources said the prime minister will arrive in Bhubaneswar at 3.40 pm, hold a roadshow and participate in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on the way to Janata Maidan. He will reach the venue by 4.15 pm to attend the programme, which is expected to continue till 5.30 pm. He will leave the venue at 5.35 pm and reach the airport at 5.45 pm.

