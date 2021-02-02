Bhubaneswar, Feb 2: On the 14th day of the 20th National level Handloom Expo organised by Boyanika, the fair witnessed a major footfall of buyers and visitors Tuesday.

Ample space in the Mela ground helped people to roam freely from stall to stall and choose from a wide array of products.

The total sale in the expo in the first 11 days was estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore. The Boyanika stall sold products worth more than Rs 50 Lakh.

Besides Boyanika, ‘Apco’ of Andhra Pradesh, ‘Co-optex of Tamil Nadu, ‘Mruganayani’ of MP, ‘Kashfab’ of J&K and other participants from Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal expressed their satisfaction on sales.

They hope for better sales in the next 17 days of the expo as multiple marriage ceremonies were coming up. This will help encourage their weavers, who are facing problems due to piling of unsold fabrics.

Interacting with Orissa POST, a weaver named Rashid Ahmed said, “The upcoming wedding season will have a heavy demand for our products and we are hopeful to sell as much as possible to make a good profit over here.”

Customers have special attraction for National Handloom Expo, as all types of handloom products ranging from mere handkerchiefs to exotic silk sarees are available under one roof represented through participants from 16 states of the country.