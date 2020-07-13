Bhubaneswar: The death of social activist Aditya Kumar Dash still shrouds in mystery even a week after the recovery of his body on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road railway station.

However, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Monday sent the alleged suicide note collected from his diary along with cheques and other handwritten notes by Aditya to the handwriting bureau of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here for a test.

The SFSL’s seven-member team will analyse and compare the documents and signatures of Aditya with handwriting in suicide note to ascertain whether it was written by Aditya or not. The GRP personnel also collected the bank account details of Aditya in order to check any suspicious financial transactions.

Meanwhile, the GRP officials have been going through the call detail records (CDR) of the cell phone used by the deceased activist. The cops were in search of the two eyewitness slum-dwellers who had spotted Aditya sitting at the railway station on the day of his death.

Police have been looking into the murder angle by registering a case (81/20) under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. Aditya, popularly known as ‘Manab Premi Aditya Dash’, was a resident of Talasarada village in Boudh district. He was staying at Trilochan Vihar in Sundarapada area of the city. Aditya was found dead on the tracks near Lingaraj Road railway station here July 7. He had established an old-age home near his residence. He was popular among the netizens as a motivational speaker and a social worker.