Sambalpur: The district administration in Sambalpur ordered Tuesday a complete ban on processions and bike rallies during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations Sunday. A decision to this effect was taken keeping in mind the violence that broke out last year during the festival.

A meeting was convened Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal regarding the Hanuman Jayanti festival. Also present at the meeting were senior district administration officials, SP Sambalpur, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo and representatives of various communities.

Others attending the meeting were Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vedbhushan, Additional Collector (General) Sucharu Kumar Bal, Additional Collector (Revenue) Ajambar Mohanty, Zilla Parishad executive officer Dharmendra Mallik and senior police officers. It was decided during the meeting that all religious rituals will be followed during Hanuman Jayanti. However, public processions and bike rallies will not be allowed. The decision has been taken keeping in mind that elections are knocking at the door and maintaining peace is of prime importance, said officials.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in this city had turned violent last year. The main procession was pelted with stones by a group of people at Motijharan locality resulting in injuries to a large number of participants. The violence also left a number of cops injured. To control the situation, the Odisha government had to impose curfew in the district and suspend internet services for a few days. “The decision to ban processions and bike rallies was taken keeping in mind the tension which flared up last year. All the stakeholders have agreed to the decision. The main aim is to avoid violence just ahead of the polls,” Agrawal told mediapersons.

Agrawal also informed that security has been beefed up in the town keeping in mind the various religious festivals on the anvil. Processions and public prayers for all other religious festivals have also been banned. Agrawal advised people to follow the rituals in their respective homes or at places of worship. He added that along with the police, CRPF jawans will also be deployed in this town during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to keep a watch on the situation.

