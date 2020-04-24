He is considered to be the best batsman the world has ever seen. His feats have left the universe astounded. Yet Sachin Tendulkar has never forgotten his roots. He has remained the same grounded person that he was when he started his international career in 1989. The man celebrates his 47th birthday today and it will be just three short of a half century in life.

With the deadly coronavirus sweeping across the country, Tendulkar has said he will not celebrate the day. It once more shows the compassionate side of the man. But then the innumerable fans will celebrate the iconic batsman’s birthday whatever the situation may be.

The man has given so much of unforgettable memories to the Indian fans that those are endless. While wishing the man a very ‘Happy 47th Birthday’, let’s take a look at some of his most memorable knocks.

History made, Feb 24, 2010 (Gwalior):

It was the day history was made. Tendulkar became the first man to score a double hundred in ODIs. He cramped up after passing 150, but then did not stop. He played 147 balls to remain unbeaten on 200 with 25 boundaries and three sixes. Truly a monumental effort.

Sandstorm at Sharjah, April 24, 1998 (Sharjah):

It was Sachin’s 25th birthday and he couldn’t have done anything better to celebrate the occasion. It was a tournament in which Tendulkar single-handedly demolished Australia. The 134-run knock helped India beat the Aussies by six wicket and win the trophy.

Taming all odds, March 1, 2003 (Centurion):

This innings of 98 against Pakistan has gone into the annals of ODI cricket as one of the best ever played. The Pakistan attack boasted of names like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. But the blitzkrieg that Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag launched while chasing a target of 274 was awesome. After passing his 50, Tendulkar was hobbling for most of the time. It was only after Shoaib Akhtar resorted to blatant ‘chucking’ that Tendulkar finally fell. But by then he had given something which the world will remember for years to come.

Revenge time, Nov 8, 1999 (Hyderabad):

In this ODI series against New Zealand, hosts India were outplayed in the first ODI at Rajkot. Something had to be done and who better else to do it. Tendulkar smashed 186 with 20 fours and three sixes as India hammered New Zealand by 174 runs. In the process Tendulkar was associated in a 331-run partnership for the second wicket with Rahul Dravid (153).

It is not just that Tendulkar played great knocks in ODIs only. The world’s highest run-getter has always said that the longest format is the hardest to succeed in. And he has really played some memorable knocks too in his Test career.

An effort that failed, Jan 28-31, 1999 (Chennai):

It has been termed as the greatest innings ever played in a losing cause. The MA Chidambaram Stadium has seen many a knock, but never probably like the one Tendulkar played against Pakistan. Yes, the visitors won the game by 12 runs, but Tendulkar walked away with all the accolades. The innings against Akram, Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Shahid Afridi on a crumbling pitch cannot judged by the score of 136. Tendulkar battled back spasms, cramps as he fought for 405 minutes. He rarely put a foot wrong. Akram later on went to say ‘it was privilege to watch Sachin bat’. Yes indeed it was.

Putting things right, January 2-6, 2004 (Sydney):

If the word ‘discipline’ has to be defined, it can be done so by the innings of 241 not out. Prior to this game, Tendulkar hadn’t done much in Australia. So he decided to put things right. It was against an attack comprising Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and Stuart MacGill. Tendulkar simply did not put a foot wrong, he cut off his favourite shots and batted for over 10 hours. It’s not for nothing that the great Sir Donald Bradman said, “You bat a lot like me.”

The first one, August 9-14, 1990 (Manchester):

The first is always special… more so when it helped India save the Test. Tendulkar got 119 in the second innings as India drew the game. He batted for over four hours as India achieved an honourable draw.

PNN & Agencies