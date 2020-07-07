Mumbai: Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor and his gorgeous wife Mira Rajput are considered as one of the cutest couple in the Hindi film industry. The two give major couple goals with their social media PDA and love-dovey pictures on Instagram.

It was on this date, July 7, 2015, Shahid tied knot with Delhi queen Mira in an arranged marriage. Fans cannot get enough as the lovely couple celebrates their 5th marriage anniversary today.

The couple has now got a perfect family of their own, with two little munchkins, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Breaking hearts of millions of girls, Shahid surprised everyone by marrying a common girl. Post marriage Shahid, Mira became the talk of the town. Everyone wanted to know about them. Later, Shahid and Mira revealed everything from their first meeting till marriage.

Mira’s family lives in Delhi. The family members of Shahid and Mira used to go to the same satsang in Delhi and from there their relationship started. First their parents agreed to their marriage after which Shahid met Mira and was smitten by her. Despite a huge age gap of 13 years, the two are one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town.

Speaking on the age gap, Shahid said, “I was not ready to marry a 21-year-old girl but when I met Mira, we talked for about seven hours. I could not believe that I was talking to a girl for these long hours. After that I felt that we would be perfect for each other.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015 and have two beautiful children – a daughter Misha and a son Zain. It was during Mira’s first pregnancy that they first fell in love; Shahid constantly took care of her during this time.

Today, Mira Rajput herself has acted in commercials and walked the ramp many times. She even insisted that Shahid too walk the ramp with her. She has built a name for herself despite being an outsider in the industry. Her campaign to clean beaches went viral on social media.

In all, both of them complement each other.