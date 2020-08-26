Mumbai: Film director Madhur Bhandarkar turns a year older today. Madhur, who has given many memorable and powerful films, is considered one of the finest directors of Hindi film Industry.

Director Madhur, who started his work as an assistant director, has won three national awards and has also been honored with the Padma Shri.

Today on the occasion of his birthday let us tell you interesting incident related to Aishwarya Rai.

Actually, Aishawarya had signed Madhur’s dream project without informing him about his pregnancy. Worth mentioning, Madhur did research for a year and a half before making this film. He finalized 40 locations for this.

When Madhur came to know about Ash’s pregnancy, he was very angry and kicked her out of the film. The film was later done by another A-list actress.

Bhandarkar hails from a Konkani speaking Gaud Saraswat Brahmin family. He is a school drop-out. He came from a middle-class family. As a result, Madhur had to take up various jobs. He worked at a video store as an errand boy and dropped off cassettes to people from many walks of life including dance bar girls and film stars. He also sold chewing gum at traffic signals and worked as an assistant to small-time directors for a salary of ₹1000.

Worth mentioning, Preeti Jain had paid a sum of Rs 75,000 to Arun Gawli’s aide in 2005 to execute Madhur Bhandarkar whom she accused of casting couch in 2004. Mumbai-based model Preeti Jain, who had filed a rape case against Madhur Bhandarkar in 2004, has now been convicted on charges of criminal conspiracy to kill the filmmaker.

However, now she has been granted bail by the Mumbai court. Back in 2004, Jain had accused Bhandarkar of casting couch. She had alleged that the filmmaker asked her for sexual favours in lieu of casting her in a film but failed to live up to his promise. Jain had even produced SMS texts from Bhandarkar, asking for sexual favours, before the police as an evidence in the favour of her claim.