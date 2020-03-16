Mumbai: Popular comedian Rajpal Yadav is celebrating his birthday today. Born March 16, 1971, he has done some amazing comic roles in the Hindi film industry.

He has been one of the best examples and has given comedy a new turned altogether. Apart from comedy being his main genre, he has done some serious roles in movies like: Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Ladies Tailor, Rama Rama Kya Hai Drama, Hello! Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain, Kushti, Mirch and Mai, Meri Patni Aur Woh.

Rajpal Yadav was once convicted for three months after failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie.

According to a source, Delhi-based Company Murli Projects had filed a civil case against Yadav’s company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment for failing to repay Rs 5 crore which the actor took in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film Ata Pata Laapata.

During agreement August 8, 2012, Yadav agreed to pay Rs 11, 10, 60,350 including the principal amount and the interest. Meanwhile, a dispute arose between the two parties and the matter went to the high court where Yadav gave an undertaking to repay Rs 7 crore. However, all the seven cheques issued by the accused thereafter were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

The actor, however, refuted all the charges in the court stating that he had not taken any loan from the complainant and rather the sum of money was invested by the complainant in his film. He also defended that the cheques were given as a security and hence the money was a mere investment and not a loan.

Later, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw ordered that Yadav should be taken into custody and kept in the Tihar Jail.

PNN