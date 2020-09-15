Hyderabad: Popularly known as ‘Shivgami’ of Baahubali, veteran actress Ramya Krishnan turns a year older today. With several hits in her kitty, Ramya is a well known face in both Hindi film industry and also down South.

She has featured almost in all the south industry movies. She is best known as ‘Rajmata Shivgami’ in the Baahubali series. She received tremendous accolades for her portrayal.

Ramya Krishnan has also acted in many Hindi films. On the occasion of her birthday let us know some interesting things related to him.

Ramya at the age of 14 made her debut with the Tamil film Vellai Manasu (1984).

Ramya stepped into Hindi films after South Film Industry. In 1993, she made her debut as a lead actress in Hindi cinema with Yash Chopra’s film Parampara. Ramya then starred in Subhash Ghai’s Khalnayak, Mahesh Bhatt’s Chaahat and David Dhawan’s Banarasi Babu and Bade Miyan Chhoti Miyan.

The film Baahubali proved to be a milestone for Ramya’s career. Few people know that Sridevi was offered the role first, but director Rajamouli signed Ramya due to high fees. According to the report, Sridevi had asked for six crores for this role. Also, Sridevi had asked to book the entire floor of Five Star Hotel for her. The budget of the film was already very high. In such a situation, Rajamouli thought it better to take Ramya Krishnan.

Ramya has acted in 260 films in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Ramya has won four Filmfare Awards, three Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. She is credited as Ramya Krishna in the Telugu and Kannada film industries.

On personal front, she is married Telugu film director Krishna Vamsi from June 12, 2003 and the couple has a son Ritwik. Pasupuleti Krishna Vamsi is an Indian film director, producer and choreographer known for his work in Telugu cinema.Vamsi made his directorial debut with the 1995 crime film Gulabi, starring J. D. Chakravarthi. He has received two National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and three Nandi Awards. Before his directorial debut with Gulabi, he worked as an assistant director to Ram Gopal Varma.