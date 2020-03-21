Mumbai: Today is the birthday of a Bengali beauty with a sweet smile. One of the most popular and highest-paid Hindi film actresses in the 2000s, she has several awards, including 7 Filmfare awards.

Yes! she is none other than the Mardaani actress Rani Mukherji. Born March 21, 1978, she made her debut in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which released in 1996. She is known for her unconventional beauty — her husky voice, eyes and smile are her distinctive features.

She has worked for both high-profile mainstream productions and lesser-publicised films of independent filmmakers.

Fans keep a close watch on the professional and personal life of their favourite celebrities. One thing which catches the maximum attention is their love affairs. Fans are eager to know about their favourite stars’ affairs.

On her birthday, let’s know about her alleged affairs with these actors:

Aamir Khan: Rani Mukerji shot to fame with her song Aati Kya Khandala opposite Aamir Khan in Ghulam. It was their sensuous chemistry that translated off-screen also and they were both rumoured to be in love. Rani Mukerji has gone on record to confess that she had a huge crush on Aamir.

Govinda: Govinda, who met Rani Mukerji on the sets of Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000), became quite close to her. However, Govinda was not prepared to move out of his marriage and marry Rani and they broke up.

Abhishek Bachchan: Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan started bonding when they did films like Yuva and Bunty Aur Babli together. But this rumoured affair of Rani Mukerji didn’t last long.

PNN