Mumbai: The chocolate boy of Hindi film industry Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday February 25. His journey from a flirtatious college boy in Ishq Vishk to the serious lover Kabir Singh is an inspiration for many aspiring actors.

With millions of fans around the globe, Shahid is touted as the next superstar after Shah Rukh Khan. In a decade long journey, Shahid has appeared in a string of movies with diverse roles. He has won many Filmfare awards.

He finds constant support from his mother Neelam. Meanwhile, Shahid recently told in an interview that his childhood habits made his mother embarrassed.

The actor during an interview said, “I was fond of gifts. I used to get attracted towards colorful gifts. As a child, I used to run away by snatching gifts from the guests’ hands. My mother used to be embarrassed due to my antics many times but I never changed.”

Shahid further said- “She asked me to apologize to the guests but I used to keep staring at those colorful gifts.”

Shahid is currently shooting for the film Jersey after Kabir Singh which became a superhit. In this, he will be seen as a cricketer.

During the shooting of this film, reports came that Shahid was injured after a ball hit on his lips. Shahid is shooting on his birthday and will celebrate it on set with the entire team of the film.

Expressing his happiness over it, Shahid Kapoor says, “The film jersey is very close to my heart and I am very happy that I am celebrating my birthday while working, especially on the set of jersey.”

On personal front, Shahid is married to a Delhi-based girl Mira Rajput. The cute couple is proud parents to two little children Misha and Zain. Kapoor met Rajput through the Dharmic religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

The couple married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon 7 July 2015, and Rajput gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.