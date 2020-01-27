Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is entertaining the audience. The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif turns a year older today. Today, on Shehnaaz’s birthday, we bring to you some interesting facts that you didn’t know about the gorgeous beauty.

Shehnaaz started her career as a model in 2015. After this she got a chance in a song video Shiv Di Kitaab. Then, she appeared in several video songs one after the other. Shehnaaz is very active on social media and her Instagram account is full of her pictures.

She is fitness freak and her Instagram account proves it. Shehnaaz is very close to her brother Shehbaaz Singh Badesha and mother Parminder Kaur Gill. Before appearing in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz did her debut in the Punjabi film Kala Sha Kala with TV actress Sargun Mehta.

She completed her education from Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie. Later, she went to Lovely Professional University for higher education. She then thought of making a career in modeling and acting. Apart from acting, Shehnaaz is also a great singer.

In Bigg Boss 13, she has shown her singing talent several times. Outside the country, Shehnaaz did stage show. Shehnaaz’s song Veham is the most hit song ever. The song has over 20 million views on YouTube.