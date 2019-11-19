Mumbai: Former Miss Universe and Hindi film diva Sushmita Sen turns a year older today. As the actress celebrates her 44th birthday, let’s take a look into her past love life.

Away from showbiz, Sushmita is giving full time to her family, business and children. She is in a very happy space in her personal life. Primarily known for her work in Hindi films, she made her acting debut with the Hindi film Dastak in 1996 and has appeared in Tamil and Bengali films and has won a Filmfare Award.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look into her affairs with celebrities like Vikram Bhatt, Mudassar Aziz and actor Randeep Hooda. She was also linked to businessman Imtiyaz Khatri.

However, it was her relationship with Wasim Akram that was much talked about. The two had become friends on the sets of a dance reality show. They had also decided to take their relationship to the next level. Even, Sushmita had declared that she will get hitched soon. However, for some reason, the two broke up and Sushmita went on to date other men before falling in love with Rohman.

On the other hand, Wasim Akram is reportedly seeing an Australian model and is living with her in Karachi currently. The Biwi No 1 actress is currently dating model Rohman Shawal. The couple keeps posting lovey-dovey pictures with each other on social media.

Sushmita Sen who has two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.