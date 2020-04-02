Mumbai: Singham star Ajay Devgn turns 51 Thursday. He is widely considered as one of the most intense and influential actors of Hindi cinema, who has appeared in over a hundred films.

Born April 2 1969, Devgn has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. In 2016, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell one anecdote of the stylish star associated with veteran actress Raveena Tandon and it is also said that she even went into severe depression after they fell apart.

Ajay is now leading a happy life with wife Kajol and his children. But there was a time when there was a lot of discussion about his affairs. Ajay had impressed almost all the heroines of the 90s with his charisma and among them was Raveena Tandon.

This love story of Ajay and Raveena has largely gone unnoticed. This is about the time when Ajay worked with Raveena in the film Dilwale (1994). It was rumoured that the actress was madly in love with Ajay and the couple often made headlines on magazines and newspapers because of their growing closeness.

Then Ajay dumped Raveena for actress Karisma Kapoor during the shot of their movie Jigar. After seeing all this, Raveena went into depression. There were reports also that she had tried to commit suicide.

However, Ajay refuted the allegations saying that Raveena’s suicide attack was just a publicity stunt and she just wanted to enjoy a bit of limelight.

Post Ajay’s statement, Raveena said that Ajay had written her love letters and now he is leaving her. Ajay then said that Raveena needs a doctor and that she was neither his friend nor did he ever love her.

Ajay further challenged Raveena to publish those ‘love letters’ in the media. Not only this, Ajay had even threatened Raveena in an interview and said that if she does not stop blaming him, then he will open up some ‘secrets’ that Raveena will not be able to show her face.

Then Raveena got the film Mohra (1994). She fell in love with her co-star Akshay Kumar while working with him. However, again Akshay cheated her with Shilpa Shetty during ‘Dhadkan’ and later married Twinkle Khanna.

Raveena is now happily married to famous Indian film distributor Anil Thadani.