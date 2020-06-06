New Delhi: India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane turned 32 Saturday and his teammates wished him in their respective social media handles.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the wishes. “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jinx and a great year ahead. @ajinkyarahane88,” Kohli tweeted.

Limited overs vice-captain and fellow Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma said, “Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 have a great day with your family. Best wishes.”

Ace Indian Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he can’t wait to see Rahane taking catches again standing at the slips. “Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88, waiting for you to snap up those catches at slip asap. Have a good day and beyond buddy,” Ashwin tweeted.

“Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 bro! May this year bring you lots of success and happiness,” said Indian Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara.

India’s Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also wished Rahane on the occassion. “Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy birthday! @ajinkyarahane88,” Saha tweeted.

“Many happy returns of the day, @ajinkyarahane88. Have a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayAjinkyaRahane,” tweeted head coach Ravi Shastri.

Rahane last played in India’s Test series in New Zealand. He would have turned up for the Delhi Capitals this year in the Indian Premier League but the tournament, which was due to start on March 29 and later April 15, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IANS