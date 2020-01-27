Mumbai: “Sara Shehar Mujhe LION Ke Naam Se Janta Hai” this dialogue from Kalicharan (1976) reminds us of one Ajit Khan. That was the phase in Hindi cinema when hero and villain used to give tough competition to each other.

In those times, villain’s appearances were something different. They would neither tie a scarf around the neck nor would they have scattered hair. Ajit was that kind. His style of dialogue delivery already had the ‘wow’ factor among the audience. Ajit was born today in 1922.

For the first time, Hindi cinema got a villain who had the ability to create a character alive on screen and would become a cult character. Ajit’s real name was Hamid Ali Khan. He wanted to become an actor since childhood and fled home to land in Mumbai.

Ajit was so obsessed with cinema that he even sold his books. In 1940, his film journey started. For some time he acted as hero, but that flopped badly. He then resorted to villainous characters.

As a villain, not only his characters were appreciated, but his several dialogues and one-liners were tremendous hits. Even today, the audience can connect Ajit’s name with dialogues like “Mona Darling”, “Lily don’t be Silly” and “Lion”. Ajit gave a new definition and look of the villain which has been immortalised in the history of Hindi cinema.

Ajit’s film journey although was not easy. After coming to Mumbai, Ajit had no whereabouts. For a long time he used to stay in pipes made of cement, which are used in drains.

In those days, the goons of the local area used to collect hafta (protection money) from the people who were living in those pipes and whoever gave the money would be allowed to stay in those pipes.

One day a local goon wanted to extort money from Ajit too. Ajit refused and beat the local goon up fiercely. From the next day Ajit himself became a local goon. The effect of this was that they started getting food and drink for free and the arrangement of living was also made. Nobody took money from them because of Ajit’s fear.

Ajit acted in more than 200 films and is also credited for starring as a lead actor in popular movies such as Nastik, Bada Bhai, Milan, Bara Dari, and later as a second lead in Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur.

The actor breathed his last in Hyderabad 22 October 1998. His contribution to Hindi film industry can hardly be forgotten.