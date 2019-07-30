Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt turned a year older Monday and on the occasion of his 60th birthday, his friends in film industry wished him on social media. The most adorable birthday greeting came from Salman Khan, who shares a very close bond with the Vaastav actor.

Instagramming a throwback picture, Salman Khan captioned it: “Happy birthday, baba.” Though Salman Khan didn’t mention the time and location of the click, it appears that the throwback picture is from the sets of their 1991 film Saajan. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt shared screen space with actress Madhuri Dixit in that film.

The throwback picture is winning hearts on the Internet and it received over two lakh likes in just 20 minutes, courtesy – Bhai aur baba ki dosti. The duo have worked together in films like Chal Mere Bhai, Dus and more.

Here’s the throwback picture we are talking about:

Oh, to be young and full of vigor!! Happy Birthday, @duttsanjay! Welcome to the 60’s club! #notoldjustclassic

Wish you all the happiness, love & success! pic.twitter.com/GWNgIpOmwx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 29, 2019