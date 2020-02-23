Mumbai: Today is the birthday of the charming, beautiful veteran actress of Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree. She was born in a royal, conservative Marathi-speaking, Patwardhan family February 23, 1969. Her father is the former Maharaja of Sangli.

She was contemplating going overseas to pursue her studies in Management, when Sheela, the former wife of actor/film-maker, Amol Palekar, approached her to act in a television serial Kaachi Dhoop, which she accepted.

The TV serial proved to be very popular, and as a result, she also ended up appearing in Honi Anhonee and Kisse Miya Biwi Ke.

The popularity of this charming, beautiful Piscean with an innocent face got her the lead in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan, which went on to be a blockbuster. Maine Pyar Kiya could have been an ideal step to popularity, but shortly after its release, Bhagyashree had decided to get married to Himalay Dassani.

Her married life was quite well but in the year 2019, her husband was arrested for his alleged involvement in a gambling racket. Amboli Police had busted a gambling racket, in which Dasani’s involvement had come to light as his name cropped up during the interrogation of an arrested accused.

Dasani is a producer and businessman, who had made his debut with the film Paayal in the year 1992.

In the year 2018, their son Abhimanyu starred in his first film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota with Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.

