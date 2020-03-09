Mumbai: Darsheel Safary made his debut as a child artist in Aamir Khan’s production film Taare Zameen Par (2007) where he played Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi’s character, who is struggling with dyslexia. Darsheel, born 9 March 9 1997, turned 23 today.

Safary was discovered by script writer and creative director, Amol Gupte in late 2006 when he was looking for a male lead for Taare Zameen Par. After going through hundreds of auditions, Gupte found Safary at Shiamak Davar’s dancing school, Summer Funk.

Darsheel, who debuted as a child artiste 13 years ago, is now ready to play the lead role. Darsheel often shares his photos on social media. Now he looks smart and tall.

Three years after his debut film, Darsheel appeared in Bumm Bumm Bole (2010). His performance in the film was highly praised. After this film, he appeared in the reality show on the small screen. In 2012, Darsheel participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but was eliminated after finishing seventh.

After studies, Darsheel rejoined the acting world. In 2015-16, he started doing theatre and participated in a play called Can I Help You? Apart from this, he has also worked in many advertising films and in a number of television shows.