Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses of Hindi film industry. Born 5 January 1986, Deepika was later named the most powerful woman in the Forbes list. On her birthday, let us know some special things about Deepika.

Deepika was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. His father Prakash Padukone is a legendary badminton player while his mother Ujjala Padukone a travel agent. Deepika has a younger sister Anisha who is a golfer by profession.

When Deepika was one year old, her family moved to Bangalore. She was educated at Bangalore’s Sophia High School and completed her pre-university education at Mount Carmel College.

Deepika subsequently enrolled herself at the Indira Gandhi National Open University for a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology but later quit due to scheduling conflicts with her modelling career.

Following in father’s footsteps, Deepika had an inclination towards badminton. Passion took her to national level competition in the sport. At the age of eight, she acted in an ad film for the first time. Later in 10th grade she decided to make her career in the world of glamour.

In 2004, Deepika started modelling for full time. Early in her career, Deepika did an ad film for Liril Soap and later got recognition. She also endorsed many other products.

The very next year, Deepika walked the ramp for designer Sumit Verma at Lakme Fashion Week. In 2006, he did a photo shoot for the Kingfisher calendar which made her popularity soar.

After success in modelling, Deepika ventured into acting. In 2006, he first got a chance to sing Naam Hai Tera in Himesh Reshammiya’s album Aap Ka Suroor.

Deepika made her Hindi film debut with Om Shanti Om (2007) helmed by Farah Khan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, she never looked back.

Her popular films include Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) Chandni Chowk to China (2009) Love Aaj Kal (2009) Housefull (2010) Cocktail (2012) Race 2 (2013) Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani (2013) Chennai Express (2013) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, (2013) Happy New Year (2014) Bajirao Mastani (2015) Piku (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Deepika and star actor Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 after dating each other for quite some time. The wedding took place in Lake Como, Italy.

On professional front, Deepika is currently busy promoting her next film Chhapaak. In this film, she will be seen with co-star Vikrant Messi directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.