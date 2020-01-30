Mumbai: Today is the birthday of talented dancer and actor Faizal Nazeer Khan who is the winner of dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.

Born in 1999 and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Khan started his career at the age of 13 as a dancer, he gave an audition in the second kids’ special season of Zee TV’S dance reality series Dance India Dance, where he was selected and came out as the winner, and won a Favorite Shisya award at Zee Rishtey Awards.

The 30th January sees the Khan turn 21 and wishes have been pouring in from his fans and friends. Do you know Faisal Khan’s ex-girl friend Muskaan alleged that he had cheated her twice?

Faisal and Muskaan were seen as a perfect couple on Nach Baliye but things went wrong after he injured himself on the set of ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ August 30. Faisal accused Muskaan of being with him for fame, and said that she broke up with him after realizing that he would no longer be participating in the dance reality show.

According to Muskaan, Faisal first cheated on her when they were dating. She caught him after she saw his chat conversations. He apologized to Muskaan and decided to give their relationship a second chance. If she was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for her to cash in on her relationship with a celebrity, but she didn’t.

As everyone knows that they seem like a madly-in-love couple on Nach Baliye, but the truth, by Muskaan’s own admission, was far from that.

On the other hand, Faisal claims that she came just twice to see him at the hospital. However, Muskaan says that she was found Sneha Wagh with him throughout at the hospital when she should have been the one by his side.

On his part, Faisal has denied it, insisting that Sneha and he are just good friends.

PNN