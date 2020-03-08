Mumbai: When Fardeen Khan entered the Hindi film industry, fans expected that the handsome hunk would become a huge star in the future.

Initially, a number of his films did very well at the box office but after that his career graph went on a downward spiral and now he is away from the limelight for quite some time.

Son of yesteryear’s legendary actor Firoz Khan, Fardeen is celebrating his 46th birthday today.

Born 8 March 1974, Fardeen is counted among ‘failed’ actors of Hindi cinema as his career was not as successful as his father’s. He made his acting debut in 1998 with a leading role in the romance Prem Aggan, which garnered him a Filmfare Best Debut Award.

Fardeen rose to prominence with starring roles in the acclaimed thriller Jungle (2000), the crime comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), the drama Om Jai Jagadish (2002), the supernatural horror Bhoot (2003), the romance Janasheen (2003), and the comedies No Entry (2005), Heyy Babyy (2007), Life Partner (2009), and All the Best: Fun Begins (2009). He earned critical recognition for his performances in the 2001 thriller Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, the 2004 drama Dev, the 2004 romantic thriller Fida, and the 2005 crime thriller Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena.

But out of nowhere, Fardeen took a break from films. After a long time, when he was spotted, fans were shocked to see his unrecognizable face as he had put on a lot of weight.

Fardeen shared an open letter on Facebook addressing the mass trolling that he received on social media. The letter read: “Not ashamed neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Am I happy? Emphatically! In fact, living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs to show for it.”

“Happy to have been the weekend’s entertainment for all you trolls. If you have had enough fun please take the time to look at your own reflection. If trolling is what makes you feel better about yourself, you have to seriously think about your future prospects. My best wishes,” the letter finished.

Do you know what Fardeen is doing after being away from films? Actually, Fardeen is continuing the legacy of his father. Feroz had acquired more than hundred acres of land in Bangalore. He has a farmhouse where horses are also kept.

Feroz wanted to start a housing scheme on his acquired lands. As the actor is no more, his son Fardeen took over the reign and now runs a very successful business.

Fardeen devoted his life to fulfil his father’s dream. His hard work paid off and he signed a big deal with Godrej Properties. Fardeen married to his childhood friend Natasha Madhvani. The couple has a daughter Diani and a son Azarius.