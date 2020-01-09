Mumbai: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 46th birthday Thursday, January 9. Wishes are pouring in from fans and celebrities. Let’s us take a look into Farhan’s journey in the film industry on his birthday.

Farhan made his entry in Hindi films in the year 2008 with the movie Rock On and inspired several youngsters to play an instrument and form a band. His movies have taught us how to rock, travel and to enjoy the life.

In his birthday let’s know the fitness mantra of the actor:

Farhan Akhtar has a superb physique, which makes him look young and stunning. Akhtar’s fitness trainer Samir Jaura prepared Farhan Akhtar for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, but he trains the actor outside of the shoots as well. It is learnt that Farhan Akhtar is a fan of healthy eating. He carries tiffin with home-cooked food with him, which usually contains proteins in the form of chicken or fish and healthy carbs in the form of quinoa.

The actor cycles 22 kilometres every day, apart from a mix of other exercises and workouts. Many things are not under your control. So for that a positive attitude is very crucial, Akhtar said, adding that just keeping yourself fit can go a long way in helping cope with the stresses of the film-making life. Akhtar has a fondness for volleyball, which he plays thrice a week.

PNN