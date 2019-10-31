Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, also known as the Loh Purush, was born October 31, 1875. He is also popularly known as Sardar Patel and was one of the most popular Indian politicians post Independence. Under Jawarharlal Nehru’s term as Prime Minister, Sardar Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. Sardar Patel is most popularly known as a founding father of the Republic of India.

Today is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. For his efforts towards a united India, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary is now celebrated as National Unity Day. This is also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Let’s know some amazing facts about Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel on his birth 144th birth anniversary:

The Iron Man of India

Vallabhbhai Patel was the first home minister and the first deputy prime minister. Known as the Iron Man of India, Patel played a vital role in uniting the country through merger of small princely states.

Corruption charges against Patel

When corruption charges were pressed on Sardar Patel and 18 other councillors in Ahmedabad municipality, he sought Jinnah’s help. A case of misrepresentation of funds worth Rs 1.68 lakh was registered in Ahmedabad District Court (ADC) in the year 1922. Meanwhile Sardar successfully defended the case in ADC.

Abolition of sexual disqualification in elections

Sardar Patel was the first to pitch for removal of sexual disqualification in the district municipal Act. According to this act, women were barred from contesting elections. Meanwhile a resolution was passed in this regard in the Ahmedabad municipality general board; Sardar had argued on this matter and in the year 1926, sexual disqualification in elections was done away with.

Against building statues

Sardar Patel was against building statues and memorials. Even if he was alive today, he would have opposed the government’s project on the sculpture of the Iron Man himself near Narmada dam.

First Gujarati typewriter

The assembly of the first Gujarati typewriter was made by Sardar in 1924.

PNN