Mumbai: Jumma Chumma De De girl Kimi Katkar became hugely popular after romancing with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1991 film Hum.

Today is Kimi’s 54th birthday. Talented and gorgeous, Kimi was one of the boldest and most popular actresses on the 1980s and 90s.

Kimi made her acting debut in the 1985 film Patthar Dil as a supporting actress. She then got the lead role in the film Adventures of Tarzan. The film flopped but Kimi caught everyone’s eye.

Kimi‘s bold scenes gave her an image of a sexy heroine. After this film, Kimi gave many hit films which include Mera Lahoo (1987), Dariya Dil (1988), Sone Pe Suhaaga (1988), Gair Kanooni (1989), Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989) and Khoon Ka Karz (1991).

Her last film was Humlaa (1992). During the same time, she refused film offers for Yash Chopra’s Parampara. Later, Jackie Shroff replaced Amitabh and Ramya was signed for the role which had been offered to Kimi.

Kimi quit the Hindi film industry after her marriage to photographer and ad-filmmaker Shantanu Sheorey in 1992. She settled in Melbourne, Australia. Kimi also has a son, Siddharth. After spending a few years in the land Down Under, Kimi started living in Pune.

Kimi is sometimes seenat Hindi film industry events and is also very active on social media.