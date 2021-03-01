Mumbai: Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Krystle D’Souza turns a year older today.

Born March 1, 1990, she started her career at the age of 17 with Balaji Telefilms’ Kahe Na Kahe. Krystle’s innocence and acting skills brought her instant recognition. She followed it up with good work in shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Baat Humari Pakki Hai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

But life took a U-turn when she grabbed the lead in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which Krystle’s chemistry with Karan Tacker raised temperatures and they continue to be one of the most loved on-screen couples. Their reel life romance supposedly also paved the way for a real-life relationship, as the couple was said to be dating for quite some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

After being in a relationship for a few years, she broke up with him. After their breakup, fans were divided among themselves into groups of two – one supporting Karan and the other supporting Krystle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

Krystle was ranked 19th in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye in 2013.She was also listed 5th in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 by Times of India.

The actress will be making her Hindi film debut with the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre.