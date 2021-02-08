Mumbai: Former captain of the Indian cricket team and politician Mohammad Azharuddin turned 58 today.

Making his debut in 1984 against England, Azharuddin went on to hit a century on his debut at Kolkata and followed it up with two more tons in successive games.

Off the field, however, the former Indian captain’s life has always been a rollercoaster.

Azharuddin’s first marriage took place in 1987 to a Dubai-based businessman’s daughter Naureen but in 1996 the couple filed for divorce after the cricketer’s affair with model-turned-actress Sangeeta Bijlani became public affair.

Sangeeta and Azhar’s marriage also did not last long and by 2010 they had divorced when there were rumours about the latter’s closeness with badminton player Jwala Gutta. Both however, termed the news as ‘fabricated’.

PNN/Agencies