Mumbai: Actress-turned-politician Nagma turns a year old Friday. Born in 1974 as Nandita Arvind Morarji, Nagma is a popular actress and now a politician. On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you about her most talked love affair with Cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

It was back in 2000 that Ganguly was reported to be dating gorgeous actress Nagma who made her debut with Salman in the film Baghi. This news spread like wildfire because Ganguly was married at the time. Although, both of them never talked openly about their alleged relationship, Nagma broke her silence on the whole issue in 2018.

“Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other’s existence in each other’s life, any person can say anything they want,” said Nagma when quizzed about his relationship with Ganguly.

As per reports, fans blamed Nagma for Ganguly’s poor form during that period. As a result, the couple went their separate ways.

“When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you’re supposed to bring happiness to a person’s life, you bring misery. Then it’s in the best interests to move on,” said Nagma.

Despite falling apart both Ganguly and Nagma hold each other in high regard.

Birthday girl she played female in 1994’s Suhaag with Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar.

Nagma has acted in Bhojpuri films, including films with the Big Boss participant Ravi Kishan. She won a Best Actress award at the 2005 Bhojpuri Film Awards for her performance in Dulha Milal Dildar.

Nagma has acted in a broad range of films in India’s languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi and Marathi.

On political front, Nagma was appointed the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress in 2015.