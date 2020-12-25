Mumbai: Actor Nandish Sandhu, who entered the world of television from a career in modeling turns a year older today.

He started his TV career in 2007 with the serial Kasturi. After this, he played the role of Veer Singh in Uttaran which propelled him to stardom. He was also accompanied by Rashmi Desai in this serial. Both of them fell in love on the sets and then got married. But the relationship broke up in just a few years.

What happened between Nandish and Rashmi?

Nandish and Rashmi had their first meeting on the set of Uttaran. Rashmi was playing a grey character in the show that was madly in love with Veer played by Nandish. The couple grew closer and then started dating each other. They tied the knot in the year 2012.

Nandish and Rashmi’s marriage lasted for a few years. Rashmi claimed that many of Nandish’s female friends are the reason for their break up. At the same time, Nandish said that he was upset with Rashmi’s highly sensitive behavior.

In many reports, it was also said that Rashmi also had an abortion. After all these events, the two decided to go their separate ways. On the other hand, Nandish’s name was also associated with Miss India Ankita Shourie.

Nandish has been away from the television world for a long time now. He is focusing on films these days. He was last seen in Family of Thakurganj. He was also seen in Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan as his brother.

In 2018, Rashmi met Arhaan Khan. They both participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, where Arhaan proposed to her. Later, it was revealed by Salman Khan that Arhaan was married before and had a kid which he had kept secret from Rashmi. In 2020, after coming out from the Bigg Boss house, Rashmi broke up with Arhaan.