Mumbai: Every character in the film Baahubali was unique and the actors played their characters well to earn praise. Today we tell you about a character in Baahubali who gave proof of his strong performance even after playing the role of a handicapped. This character was Bijjaladeva father of Bhallaladeva which was played by actor Nassar.

People also liked the role of Bijjaladeva. Today is Nassar’s birthday, and on this occasion, we are going to tell you some facts related to his life which you may not know.

Nassar’s full name is M Nassar, a famous actor, director, producer, dubbing artist and playback singer in South film industry. He has acted in nearly 200 films so far in his career. But Nassar got world-wide recognition after playing the role of Bijjaladev in Baahubali.

Born 5 March 1958 in Tamil Nadu, India, Nassar had to break lot of sweat to achieve fame. Today everyone praises him and some idolises him.

In his early days, Nassar had to work as a waiter in a five-star hotel to make both ends meet. Not only this, he also initially worked as a security guard.

When Nassar was new to the film industry at that time, he tried to cement his place in many ways, but nothing worked. Nassar made his acting debut in K Balachander movie Kalyana Agathigal in 1985 in a supporting role, before moving on to play villainous characters. However, his breakthrough was in Nayakan (1987), after which he became one of the most important actors in Indian cinema.

On the personal front, Nassar is married to Producer-turned-Politician, Kameela and they have three sons.