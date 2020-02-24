Mumbai: Today is the birthday Pooja Bhatt, one of most sensational actress of the 90s. Pooja, daughter of popular film director Mahesh Bhatt and elder sister of Alia Bhatt turns 48 February 24.

Pooja has proved herself with her talent and bold performance in her films. Sadak fame Pooja broke all the stereotypes and gives sensational performances in all her films. Pooja made her debut in Hindi film with her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Daddy in 1989 at the age of 17. She also won the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for Best Female Debut.

The Bhatt family has always been one of the most reputed and famous families, and always in the round of controversies.

One of the major controversies is when Mahesh Bhatt allegedly wanted to marry his daughter Pooja. Mahesh Bhatt became the talk of the town and was slammed by fans after he shot for a magazine cover which showed him and his daughter Pooja kissing each other on the lips.

However, the quote which further fuelled the fire is this:

“If Pooja wasn’t my daughter, I’d love to marry her.”

PNN