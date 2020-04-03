Mumbai: Today is the 47th birthday of the multitalented Prabhu Deva. As an actor, director and choreographer, Prabhu Deva has a major contribution in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. For his dance finesse, his fans call him ‘Michael Jackson’ of India.

Born 3 April 1973 in Mysore, Karnataka, Prabhu Deva was very impressed with his father’s dancing style since childhood, his father Mugur Sundar was a dance master in South Indian films.

Deva’s first venture as a choreographer was the Kamal Haasan starrer Vetri Vizha (1989). He has choreographed over 100 films so far and has been honoured with National Film Award twice.

Prabhudheva made her acting debut in Hindi films with the film Agni Varsha.

Prabhu Deva married Ramlatha, who later changed her name to Latha. They had three children, but their eldest son died of cancer in 2008. In 2010, his wife filed a petition at the family court, seeking directions against Deva from live-in relationship with the actress Nayanthara and requesting a reunion with him.

Furthermore, Ramalatha threatened to go on hunger strike if Prabhu Deva married Nayantara, while several women’s organisations conducted protests against Nayantara for bringing disrepute to Tamil culture, by burning her effigies.

In 2012, Nayantara confirmed that she had ended her relationship with Prabhu Deva.

He started his career as a director in Hindi films with the film Wanted and the film proved to be a superhit. Deva is directing Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.