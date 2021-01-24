Riya Sen, the face of modern vogue from the Bangla film industry turns 40 today. A style icon known for her refined rendering has ironically made most of the buzz for controversial incidents rather than her films.

Born 24 January 1981, the Indian actress and model began her acting career in 1991 as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. Riya’s experiences list many ups and downs and the worst of her nightmares was the MMS scandal with actor Ashmit Patel that was allegedly leaked in the prime of her career.

Sen was also linked to cricketer Sreesanth and Sharman Joshi among a flock of other flings.

Sen got married to her long-time beau Shivam Tewari August 16, 2017, in a lavish ceremony in Pune. Speculations were rife that the reason for Riya’s hasty wedding was that she was pregnant but later she refuted it and said it is a rumour.

She keeps making headlines for one or the other controversy and right now she is steaming the air with her hot yoga in her slinky attire.

