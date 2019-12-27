Superstar Salman Khan turned 54 Friday and social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for one of Hindi cinema’s greatest icons.

Be it Salman’s co-stars or his friends from the industry, everyone wished Hindi film industry’s ‘Bhaijaan’ happiness, peace and a long life on his birthday.

With his recent release Dabangg 3 crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, Bhaijaan has created another record in the history of Hindi films.

On his birthday, let’s know some controversies of Sallu bhai:

Blackbuck case

The infamous black buck shooting case happened in 1999 when Khan and his co-stars from Hum Saath Saath Hain were accused of hunting an endangered chinkara and blackbuck deer while shooting in Jodhpur for the film. The case is still being dragged out in courts.

Hit and Run

The actor was accused in the hit-and-run case when his car reportedly ran into a bakery in Mumbai, killing one and injuring four. In December 2015, the Bombay High Court acquitted Salman of all criminal charges in the hit-and-run case, some months after he’d been found guilty by a trial court.

Aishwarya Rai episode

The Salman-Aishwarya love story episode made sensational headlines for months after Aishwarya finally broke off the relationship with him citing abuse, physical assault, and indignity.

Clash with Shah Rukh Khan

Salman’s clash with Shah Rukh Khan at his ex- girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s birthday party made quite the news. Things appeared to be alright between the two now but they keep on commenting on each other from time to time. When Karan Johar got Salman to open his last season of Koffee with Karan rather than his BFF Shah Rukh, the rumour mill went crazy with news of a possible SRK-K Jo rift.

PNN