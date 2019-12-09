Mumbai: Legendary Hindi film actor Shatrughan Sinha turned 74 Monday.

The actor was madly in love with actress Reena Roy but married former Miss India Poonam Chandiramani.

On this occasion let us tell you how the love birds met and how they get closer to each other.

Reena was just 19 years old when she gave her first Hindi hit movie opposite Shatrughan with the movie, Kalicharan.

The hit couple did another movie together, Vishwanathan, which was another hit. Soon after the film’s success, their closeness became the talk of the town.

While everyone was hoping that the lovebirds will tie the knot, the news of Shatrughan’s wedding with Poonam, whom he met on a flight and fell in love instantly, made headlines everywhere.

After the marriage, Shatrughan behaved as if nothing has changed and continued his relationship with Reena. The actor was bold and blunt about his ways and never tried to hide his extramarital affair with Reena. Soon Poonam realised that his husband was not completely loyal and took a dig at Reena.

Neither did she deny her husband’s infidelity nor did she accept it. She kept on passing insulting remarks on the couple.

It is also said that Reena forced Shatrughan to marry her and how she would do the film Aandhi Toofan only if he promises to marry her. Shatrughan was already married to Poonam but was still emotionally bound to Reena and wouldn’t cut off ties with her. But soon the teary eyed Reena gave up on the meaningless affair and parted ways with Shatru.