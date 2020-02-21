Today is the birthday of one of the most gorgeous mothers-in-law of television town, Smita Bansal, star of Balika Vadhu.

Born February 21, 1978, Smita’s career spanned across two decades. She first shot to fame with Kora Kagaz as Priya and has starred in popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Koi Apna Sa, Amanat, and many more.

She played the role of the main protagonist’s mother-in-law Sumitra Bhairon Singh in the iconic TV series Balika Vadhu. Most recently, she was seen in Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar.

As we know that television and controversies are like bread and butter — they always go hand in hand. An FIR has been filed against Smita, by Megha Gupta, her sister in law who has been married to Smita’s brother. According to the complaint, Gupta accused Smita’s brother and father of forcefully making her take up a job and taking Rs. 50 lakh from her.

In her complaint, she also mentioned that Smita was in possession of her jewellery, which she wore at a wedding in Jaipur (2010). Sometime in June 2015, the Bansal family broke off the relationship with Gupta.

However, they refused to return the money, jewellery or properties back to Gupta. After trying to work things out for six months, Gupta finally lodged a complaint at the police station against the Bansals for stealing her properties and inflicting domestic violence on her.

PNN