Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sophia Hayat is one of those actresses who are often embroiled in controversies.

Born in London, Sofia came to the limelight when she claimed that she had dated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma.

In 2012, Sophia created a sensation in a tweet. Through this tweet, she claimed that she had dated Rohit Sharma. Sophia had said that she had met Rohit at a hotel in London where the cricketer kissed her and then danced with her.

“I met him in a club in London. I was celebrating the wrap of a movie I had done. I was dancing when a friend of mine introduced us. My friend told me ‘he is Rohit Sharma’ but I really didn’t know as I don’t see cricket much. Anyway, we got talking to each other and soon moved over to a quieter place in the club. It went pretty quickly from there. He kissed me. It was pretty nice. After that, we danced together,” Sofia was quoted as saying.

According to her, there was a very close relationship between the two. Both spent a lot of time together. Sophia had said that one day Rohit among friends introduced her as his fan. It broke her heart and soon after, racks started to appear in their relationship.

Their relationship ended after Rohit revealed to the media that nothing was serious between the two and that Sofia was just a fan.

On personal front, the British model-actor of Indian descent once said that her hubby Vlad Stanescu “turned out to be a con man.”

In 2016, Sofia had decided to become a nun and changed her name to Gaia Mother Sofia Hayat. But within months, Sofia changed her decision.