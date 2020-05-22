Mumbai: Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most popular star kids whose photos and videos often go viral on social media.

Suhana turns 20 today.

Suhana was born 22 May 2000 in Mumbai. In an interview, SRK said “Suhana was a girl so that was exciting, as Gauri and I, both of us always wanted a girl first. But it happened second. Gauri was very keen that the kids look like me.”

Seeing Suhana’s pictures that are going viral on this day, it can definitely be said that her dream is to become a great actor like her father. However, SRK wants her to complete studies first before taking a decision on acting in films. Suhana was recently seen in a short film called The Gray Part of Blue.

Suhana did her graduation at Ardingly College in Sussex, England. Suhana, who is a freshman at New York’s Columbia University, returned home to Mumbai ahead of the lockdown.

On the occasion of her birthday; take a look at some of her most glamorous pictures: