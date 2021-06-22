Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay was flooded with birthday greetings from friends, fans and colleagues Tuesday.

The actor, popularly known as Thalapathy, has also been in news this week ever since he revealed the first look of his upcoming film Beast Monday.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to wish him. He uploaded a poster of “Beast” and wrote: “Wishing Thalapathy Vijay sir a very happy birthday.”

Superstar Mohanlal wished Vijay with a tweet: “Happy birthday Dear Vijay.”

Actor Dhanush tweeted: “Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking.”

Actress Hansika Motwane uploaded their picture and tweeted: “#Happybirthdaythalapathy. Have a blessed year.”

Actor Fahadh Faasil too wished Vijay on Instagram by uploading a picture of them together.

Renowned filmmaker AR Murgadoss tweeted: “Wishing you a very happy birthday @actorvijay sir. I wish you continue making so many blockbusters, touching so many lives as always.”

The Tamil film Beast is going to be Vijay’s 65th release and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.