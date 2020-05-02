California: Famous Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson celebrates his birthday May 2. He is also known by his ring name ‘The Rock’.

Dwayne, who ventured into Hollywood from the world of wrestling, does not need any introduction. Dwayne’s fan following is not limited to America and India but all over the world. On the occasion of Dwayne’s birthday, we will tell you some interesting things related to him.

Everyone knows that Dwayne was the king of wrestling before he showed his skill in films, but very few people know that Dwayne became a wrestler due to depression. Dwayne said that he was 20 years old when he was playing for the American football team Calgary Stampeders but was removed from the team which led him to depression.

Dwayne had been playing American football in Canada for four years but was fired and went into depression. “The biggest thing is that you have to understand that you are not the only one with whom something bad is happening, nor are you the last,” he said.

Dwayne revealed that six weeks later his coach asked him to return back to the team but he refused. Later he stepped into wrestling.

He was a professional wrestler for the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has also worked in a film with Dwayne. Priyanka and Dwayne were seen together in the film Baywatch. Produced by ‘Paramount Pictures’, the film was inspired by the 1990s TV series ‘Baywatch’.

Johnson had his first acting role in The Mummy Returns (2001), and played his first lead role in The Scorpion King (2002). He has since starred in numerous successful films, including The Game Plan (2007), Get Smart (2008), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), Tooth Fairy (2010), Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Hercules (2014), San Andreas (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), Moana (2016), Rampage (2018), and Skyscraper (2018).