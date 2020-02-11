Mumbai: Tina Munim, who once ruled the hearts of millions with her acting, is celebrating her 63rd birthday today. Tina was fond of acting and modeling since childhood. At the age of just 21, she made her Hindi film debut with the film Des Pardes (1978). She remained in the headlines for her love life more than films. Her affair with Sanjay Dutt was also the most talked about affair of that time.

In 1981, Sanjay and Tina worked together in Rocky. During this film, their closeness grew and turned into love. Romance was in air, but Sanjay’s addiction to drug eclipsed their relationship.

Sanjay used to be surrounded by drugs, which forced Tina to move away from Sanjay.

Rumour has it that superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Tina Munim, once deeply in love were living together.

Rajesh and Tina never hid their relationship from the world. In fact, the couple had once said that they share the same toothbrush. But the love did not last long.

Though Tina used to love Rajesh Khanna a lot and even wanted to marry him. Rumour mills were abuzz that Rajesh Khanna had promised Tina that he will divorce wife Dimple and marry her. But the divorce never happened and so Tina decided to go separate way.

Reportedly, Rajesh Khanna even begged to Tina not to leave him alone but Tina did not want to continue with a relation that had no future.

Later, industrialist Anil Ambani entered Tina’s life. The love story of Tina and Anil is also no less than a film plot.

When Anil saw Tina for the first time in a wedding, he lost his heart. After this, they met once in America.

Anil kept searching for excuses to meet Tina but she was ignoring him. Eventually the two met and during this, Tina was impressed by Anil’s simplicity and they started dating.

When Anil told his family about his love, everyone was against this relationship. In fact, nobody in his house wanted an actress as a daughter-in-law. After this, Anil made a distance from Tina under the pressure of the family.

Tina left the film world to study interior designing. The two did not speak for nearly four years. In the meantime, Anil was getting marriage proposals, which he was constantly refusing. In an interview, Anil had said that that time was very difficult and painful for him. There was a coincidence that again brought the two close to each other.

In 1989, there was an earthquake in Los Angeles. Anil came to know that Tina was also there. Somehow Anil got Tina’s number and called her for whereabouts. Slowly their conversation started once again.

Anil again insisted on having a relationship with Tina at his home and finally the family had to kneel before Anil’s wishes. After this, Tina returned to India and in 1991, Anil and the Rocky actress got married with the consent of both the families.