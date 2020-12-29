Mumbai: Actress turn author Twinkle Khan turns a year old Tuesday. The birthday girl married Akshay Kumar but do you know there was another person life who was madly in love with her. You might have guessed it right, we are talking about filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan has directed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Most of his films have turned out to blockbuster hits. Karan has two sons through surrogacy, but has always remained a bachelor. The reason behind this is said to be the beautiful and straight-talking Twinkle.

During the launch of Twinkle Khanna’s book ‘Mrs. Funnybones’, Karan confessed that he was in love with her. This was when Karan and Twinkle used to study in boarding school together.

“Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’,” said Twinkle. A slightly embarrassed Karan replied: “I will slap you 377 times.”

Karan offered Twinkle a role in his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she refused to do it. The role was later played by Rani Mukerji.

Karan entered the film industry as an assistant director with Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), which is regarded as a landmark in Hindi cinema. He then made his own directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

On the other hand Twinkle made her screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romance Barsaat (1995). However, later her acting career fizzled out. Time and again Twinkle however, has said that she did not feel bad about her film career not making the cut. She has attributed it to ‘acting not being in her bones’.