Chennai: Popular South actor Vikram turns a year older today.

Vikram doesn’t need any introduction. Kennedy John Victor whodr stage name in Vikram is also a producer, singer and dubbing artist. He got more recognition in Tamil films. Vikram has done more than 49 films, three TV programs and many music videos. In addition, he has also done many TV ads.

Vikram began his professional career with modelling in advert films for brands including Chola Tea, TVS Excel and Alwyn watches as well as appearing in a six-episode television serial titled Galatta Kudumbam, which aired between November and December 1988. He started getting films after struggling for a long time.

Vikram made his film debut in 1990 by appearing in En Kadhal Kanmani.

He then turned to Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, some of his small roles in Tamil cinema were not doing well.

It was after ten years of struggling as an actor that he finally signed Sethu. But he still had a long way to go before his trails would end.

It took two years for Sethu to be completed. During those two years, Vikram did not do anything but be the character he was playing. He didn’t think of anything but Sethu. He lost weight. He shaved his head. He changed his appearance. He did everything with the expectation that the shooting would be over in three months. Six months passed, then a year. One-and-a-half years later, the film remained incomplete. Vikram couldn’t take up any other film because he had to maintain his ‘look’. By the end of the second year, it was his mother who was running the house.

His most popular films are Pithamagan Kasi, Anniyan and I. He is still remembered for these films.

These Vikarm movies are also well-liked in the Hindi belt and are among the most screened movies on TV.