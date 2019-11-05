Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli celebrates his 31st birthday November 5. Wishes poured in for the star batsman as he turns a year older today. He is currently enjoying his vacation in Bhutan with his wife Anushka Sharma.

The lovely couple is spending quality time with each other and is giving serious relationship goals. Kohli married his lady love and actress Anushka Sharma last year in Italy and since then, the duo is inseparable.

They are often spotted together in vacations. Even, Anushka has taken a break from her movies and is spending time with Kohli.

However, much before his marriage, he also had a lot of relationships. In an interview, he had mentioned that he made his first girlfriend at age of 18, in 2007, when he was playing for the Delhi Ranji trophy side, but he didn’t mention her name. However, later they broke up due to reasons best known to them.

Later, Virat met Tamannaah Bhatia while shooting Celkon’s commercial. Her exquisiteness wooed Virat and they commenced dating each other during the year 2012. But, another babe that came into Virat’s life was the cause behind Tamannaah and Virat’s separation.

The babe was none other than Brazilian beauty and model Izabelle Leite. Virat saw Izabelle at a bash thrown by an entrepreneur. Izabelle Leite is a Brazilian babe who worked in Raj Purohit’s movie Sixteen. She was in India for about one-and-half years for the movie’s filming and endorsement.

Their companionship turned out to be the talk of the town and gave a lot of publicity to Izabelle plus her movie. They were spotted together shopping in Singapore and were rumoured to be dating each other. But again this relationship didn’t last long. And they broke up in mid 2013.

Virat Kohli them met Kannada actress Sanjjana. She was one of them whom he enjoyed playing tennis and going on long drives. In 2011, Indian skipper Virat Kohli dated Former Miss India Sarah Jane Dias.

Then came, Anuskha Sharma with whom he had acted before in a Shampoo ad. It was Ranveer Singh, who introduced Anushka to Virat and since then, rest is history. He loves, adores and publicly acknowledges love for his actress wife. They are one of the most loving couples in India, if not the most.