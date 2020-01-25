Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, who had a wild card entry into the show, is playing well and winning hearts of his fans. Today, the stylish television actor is celebrating his birthday.

On his birthday, let us tell you some special things related to him.

Vishal, 31, is originally from Arrah district in Bihar. He often shares many stories related to Bihar in the Bigg Boss house. Vishal has great interests in sports. While living in Bihar, he also participated in the state level athletes.

Vishal made his debut in the television industry in 2011 with the serial Chandragupta Maurya. He played the role of Shashank in the serial. From 2012 to 2013, he played a major role in Sasural Simar Ka. From 2015 to 2016, Singh portrayed Lakhan Thakur/Shakti Thakur in Begusarai opposite Shivangi Joshi. From 2017 to 2018, he played Veerendra Pratap Singh in Chandrakanta opposite Madhurima Tuli.

He also played Tevar Singh in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala. He participated in the reality show Nach Baliye with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. Vishal and Madhurima were second runners up in the show. Vishal and Madhurima had a lot of fight during this show. The fight grew so much that they both broke up.

Madhurima was also accompanied by Vishal in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. At the beginning of the show, everything was right before nasty fights erupted between them. Well, now Madhurima is eliminated from the show and is making the most of it by relaxing.