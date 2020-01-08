Bengaluru: Yash, the KGF actor and Kannada superstar is celebrating his birthday Wednesday, January 8. On Yash’s birthday, here is a look at few of his must-see images with his daughter.

The actor, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda is better known by his stage name Yash. A big name in the Kannada film industry, he is known for his stellar performances in films like Rajadhani, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, and Kirataka. The actor, who received wider fame and recognition with the critical and commercial hit K.G.F, will be next seen in K.G.F Chapter 2 that is expected to release in July this year.

Yash made his debut in 2008 in a film named Moggina Manasu where he played the male protagonist opposite his real-life wife Radhika Pandit.

The actor shares a strong bond with his daughter Ayra and his Instagram is proof of the same.

Colour coordinating on New Year: Yash took to the photo-sharing app, Instagram, earlier this month to share an adorable picture with his daughter Ayra. In the selfie clicked by the actor, he is seen wearing a red and white checked shirt and sunglass. Yash is seen holding his daughter in his lap who is also seen wearing a red and white patterned top and poses for the picture. The image by Yash is captioned, “Best way to start the year is to look at life like a child – with lil excitement, lil joy and lots of innocence. Wishing you all a Very Happy New Year!”

Proud dad: On Ayra’s first birthday, Yash took to his Instagram to share one of the most adorable pictures where he is seen lifting his infant, pecking at her cheeks. The caption of the image expressed the feelings that Yash shares with his daughter and it is truly amazing. It reads, “Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me! You are my strength, my weakness, my everything! Happy Birthday my darling princess!”