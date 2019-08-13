Mumbai: Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty has many identities. You call her the niece of Geeta Bali or Kishore Kumar’s third wife or actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife.
Born in Mumbai 13 August 1952, Yogeeta Bali has acted in many films and her last film was ‘Aakhri Badla’ in 1989. Yogeeta divorced her first husband Kishore Kumar to marry actor Mithun Chakraborty.
On her birthday let’s know some interesting facts about her:
- Yogeeta was Kishore Kumar’s third wife, but they took divorce just after two years of marital relationship. According to the reports published in the media of that era, Mithun entered Yogeeta’s life and so she divorced Kishore Kumar and married Mithun in 1979. This angered Kishore Kumar and in fit of anger Kishore Kumar stopped singing for Mithun Chakraborty.
- Mithun and Yogeeta were leading a good life but reports came in that Mithun and Sridevi were locked in an affair. Reportedly, both of them had secretly got married.
- As soon as Yogeeta came to know about this, she consumed a lot of pills together, due to which her health deteriorated this forced Mithun to come back to Yogeeta.
- In an interview, Yogeeta revealed that she knew about Mithun’s second marriage and also made her mind to accept Sridevi as Mithun’s second wife.
- According to reports, Sridevi wanted Mithun to divorce his first wife, but when Mithun said that he did not want to hurt her, Sridevi separated herself from Mithun’s life.
- Yogeeta and Mithun have three sons and a daughter. Mithun adopted his daughter after he rescued her from a dustbin.
- Mahaakshay, Namashi, Ushmey and Dishani are the names of three sons and the daughter. Yogeeta’s elder son Mahaakshay was earlier named ‘Mimoh’, whom he changed to Mahaakshay Chakraborty after he entered the Hindi film industry.
- Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay were also accused by a woman on the charges of rape, cheating and forcible abortion. Delhi’s Rohini court ordered the police to file a case against Yogeeta Bali and Mahaakshay for rape, cheating and forced abortions.
