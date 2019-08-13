Mumbai: Yogeeta Bali Chakraborty has many identities. You call her the niece of Geeta Bali or Kishore Kumar’s third wife or actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife.

Born in Mumbai 13 August 1952, Yogeeta Bali has acted in many films and her last film was ‘Aakhri Badla’ in 1989. Yogeeta divorced her first husband Kishore Kumar to marry actor Mithun Chakraborty.

On her birthday let’s know some interesting facts about her: