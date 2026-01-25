Baripada: Seventy-three-year-old veteran Santali litterateur Charan Hembram Sunday said he was happy that the government has nominated him for the Padma Shri award, recognising his three-decade contribution for promotion of Santali language.

Along with Hembram, three other distinguished individuals from Odisha – eminent educationist Mahendra Kumar Mishra, folk artist Simanchhal Patro and tie and dye artist Sarat Kumar Patra – will be conferred with Padma Shri 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced Sunday.

Sarat Kumar Patra and Simanchal Patro will be conferred the Padma Shri 2026 in the field of art, while Charan Hembram and Mahendra Kumar Mishra will get the prestigious civilian award in the field of Literature and Education, the MHA said.

Speaking to PTI, Hembram said, “I and my family are very happy that the government has recognised my work for the society and nominated me for the Padma Shri award.”

Hembram said he has tirelessly worked to establish legitimacy and greater recognition for the Santhali language and its associated arts.

Over the last three decades, he promoted indigenous Santhali dance in classical forms among school students voluntarily.

Mishra is a distinguished linguist and folklorist from Odisha who has dedicated his career to documenting and safeguarding the oral traditions of the state’s tribal communities.

He has meticulously recorded their myths, epics, proverbs, and songs, while authoring over 30 books on Odia and tribal folklore. His efforts played a key role in the introduction of multilingual education in several tribal languages across the state.

“I worked for the promotion of languages, culture and tradition of tribals of Odisha during the last 30 years. I have written several books on these topics and tried to spread it among the educated mass,” Mishra said.

Born in a traditional handloom weaver family in the Manibandh Nuapatna Handloom Cluster of Cuttack’s district, Sarat Kumar Patra is known for creating magic with his loom.

He weaves a wide range of elegant handlooms like saree, dress materials, dhoti, scarf in cotton, silk as well as bapta (cotton and silk mixed) yarn.

Fabrics woven by him are offered to Lord Jaganath in Puri on festive occasions.

Patra, who bagged the national award for weaving the portrait of ‘Dasha Avatar’ in 1993, has woven ‘Geet Govinda’ on a silk scroll of fifty-two metres in length.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik have praised the selected Padma Awardees from the state for their immense contribution in their fields while congratulating them.

PTI