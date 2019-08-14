Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day August 14. With tensions already running high between Pakistan and India after the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir, there has been a widespread fear of armed conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

But before soldiers took to arms, the internet saw a battle of memes on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Indian social media users have been trending ‘#HappyBirthdayBeta’ (Happy Birthday, Son) on Twitter since the morning of August 14, flooding Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes.

From targeting Pakistan’s history with terrorism to its incessant obsession with Kashmir, Indian social media users left no stones unturned to make fun of their neighbours.

Check out some of the most hilarious tweets below:

“Once a wise man said so no #HappyBirthdayBeta.”

Once a wise man said

so no #HappyBirthdayBeta pic.twitter.com/g1nKZt0nfh — Ashutosh rajpoot (@ashu7r) August 14, 2019

“#HappyBirthdayBeta #HappyBirthdayBeta Be more disciplined in coming year as you grow but we know you can never be wise till you get into many pieces sliced. Love from your #father.”

#HappyBirthdayBeta #HappyBirthdayBeta Be more disciplined in coming year as you grow but we know you can never be wise till you get into many pieces sliced. Love from your #father. pic.twitter.com/VgbHex9bc1 — ADitya Chawla (@achawla10) August 14, 2019

“#HappyBirthdayBeta Always remember this..”

“Happy independence day to pakistan and time has come to rethink ur policies in kashmir. Kashmir is ours, forget kashmir and focus on pakistan development. #HappyBirthdayBeta”

Happy independence day to pakistan and time has come to rethink ur policies in kashmir. Kashmir is ours, forget kashmir and focus on pakistan development. #HappyBirthdayBeta pic.twitter.com/qaHPscEQow — Saurabh dubey (@saurabhdubey69) August 14, 2019

Both India and Pakistan got their independence from Great Britain in the year 1947.

