Baripada: Allegations of harassment involving a postgraduate student and a guest faculty member have surfaced at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada, raising questions about administrative inaction despite findings by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Complaints were filed against two faculty members with the ICC, which reportedly examined the cases and submitted its findings to the university authorities. However, no disciplinary action has been initiated so far, the complainants alleged.

The issue has drawn attention in the wake of statewide outrage following the death of an FM College student in Balasore, who allegedly set herself on fire after authorities failed to act on harassment complaints against a teacher.

According to sources, a guest faculty member in the Department of Sanskrit, who is also pursuing a Ph.D. under the supervision of the head of department (HoD), lodged a complaint with the ICC October 25, alleging harassment by the HoD. ICC Chairperson Prof. Sanghamitra Sahu said the committee submitted its report to the Vice Chancellor and Registrar within 35 days after examining all evidence. However, no action has been taken even 20 days after submission of the report.

Separately, a postgraduate student of the Odia Department filed a complaint with the ICC December 1, alleging harassment by an assistant professor. Two more students later came forward with similar allegations against the same faculty member. The inquiry in this case is ongoing, sources said.

The complainants said the delay in action has caused them severe mental distress. Registrar Sumita Singh said action would be taken within two to three days based on the ICC report related to the Sanskrit Department complaint, and the Chancellor would be informed.

Vice Chancellor Pramod Kumar Satapathy said the ICC was constituted as per guidelines and action was being taken in phases. He added that administrative responsibilities of the concerned department head would be withdrawn and disciplinary proceedings initiated. Committee sources said the ICC has up to 90 days to submit its report in the Odia Department case.